Ryan Reynolds Had The Best Response To Fan Who Spotted His Doppelgänger

Ryan Reynolds has one of the strongest social media games in the business and has earned all of his 17.6 million Twitter followers. That’s because, unlike many other A-listers, he runs his own account and regularly responds to people who mention him.

He proved this once more last week when user @woopy_doopey saw a man looking uncannily like the Deadpool star riding the bus. This had to be brought to Reynolds’ attention, and so they tweeted him and asked if he had a “secret twin.” And here was his response:

Probably my twin brother Gordon. Absolute a-hole. pic.twitter.com/7rjXkhniIT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 11, 2021

Gordon Reynolds is a deep cut of Ryan Reynolds lore that only true fans will appreciate. This originates in a hilarious GQ interview from 2016 where Reynolds interviewed himself. The questions were brutal, with the star being asked: “Why can’t you be like other actors? Good ones,” “Do you consider Deadpool the Green Lantern of good movies?” and “How many times have you actually met your children?” But the highlight is Reynolds saying he can’t think of anyone more worthy of being named Man of the Year – only for the camera to pan over to a disgruntled Jake Gyllenhaal on boom mic duty.

Other than having fun on Twitter, Reynolds is set to have a busy 2021. The cool-looking Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard arrives this Wednesday, with Free Guy following on August 13th and Red Notice dropping on Netflix sometime later this year.

Beyond that, all eyes are on his MCU debut. Deadpool 3 is in production and expected to be released in 2023, but a recent Instagram story hinted that Wade Wilson could pop up in a cameo in Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Spider-Man: No Way Home. Those projects all feature the interdimensional travel needed to get Deadpool from the X-Universe to the MCU, so watch this space for more Ryan Reynolds.