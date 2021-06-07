Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Filming Secret Deadpool Cameos Right Now

The internet was buzzing when Ryan Reynolds posted a social media image of his Deadpool mask hanging out of a backpack, making it appear as though he’s imminently preparing to suit up as the Merc with a Mouth. Of course, the actor will know full well that the shot provided without context is going to generate plenty of talk, especially when concrete facts regarding the character’s upcoming third solo outing, and Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in general, are hard to come by.

While there’s every chance that he might just be doing a Johnny Depp, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star known to carry his Jack Sparrow costume with him everywhere he goes in the event he might need it despite being dropped by Disney almost three years ago, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in development long before it was confirmed – that something tangible is afoot.

According to our intel, the picture was a not-so-subtle tease that Reynolds is in the process of filming a couple of top secret cameos for upcoming MCU projects, or at least as secretive as you can get while also announcing it to the entire world on social media. Which titles these may be, we don’t yet know, but looking at the impending slate of films, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are all in post-production, while The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania both started shooting last week.

On the Disney Plus front, meanwhile, there are five series currently in various stages of either filming or editing, but seeing as Netflix hired Tig Notaro eight months after Army of the Dead wrapped and composited her into the finished product, Deadpool could literally be showing up anywhere at this point.