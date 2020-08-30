Ryan Reynolds Says The MCU Suffers From An Alarming Lack Of Deadpool

It seems like a lifetime ago that two of the most legendary directors in the industry came for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with all guns blazing, which resulted in fans and the stars of the movies themselves rushing to the defense of the comic book genre. It shouldn’t have come as much surprise that 77 year-old Martin Scorsese and 81 year-old Francis Ford Coppola weren’t keen on $200 million effects-heavy superhero blockbusters, but their statements nonetheless proved to be highly controversial.

Both filmmakers are respected veterans with Academy Award wins and a host of classic movies under their belts, but their comments veered a little too far into ‘old man yells at cloud’ territory, especially when you consider that Coppola hasn’t made a critical or commercial hit since 1997 and the de-aging technology Scorsese used for The Irishman saw him dive headfirst into CGI territory, with the movie’s reported budget resulting in the Netflix drama being more expensive to produce than fifteen different entries in the MCU including Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Never one to miss a trick when it comes to cracking a joke at somebody else’s expense, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was asked in a recent interview about his thoughts on the MCU, and his response mirrors the thoughts of many of the franchise’s fans.

“I agree with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola that Marvel films suffer from an alarming lack of Deadpool.”

Unfortunately for both Reynolds and the fanbase, the fact that the actor keeps adding more and more projects to an already-packed schedule is making it look increasingly likely that we won’t be seeing the Merc with a Mouth make his debut in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise for quite some time yet. And even when Deadpool 3 does finally arrive, it would appear doubtful that Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola will be invited to the premiere.