Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Reportedly Getting A Sequel

Ryan Reynolds can currently be found at the top of the domestic box office as part of The Croods: A New Age‘s voice cast, and while the animated sequel may have scored the biggest opening since Tenet debuted at the beginning of September, a five-day haul of just over $14 million only serves to illustrate the continued plight of the theatrical industry.

The 44 year-old already has The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Free Guy scheduled to arrive on the big screen next year, while Deadpool 3 has finally gathered some momentum by hiring a pair of writers, but Reynolds appears to be more than happy operating in the world of streaming for the time being, after striking up a fruitful partnership with Netflix.

Having headlined Michael Bay’s 6 Underground in 2019, the actor recently wrapped action blockbuster Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, before immediately jumping into The Adam Project, which is currently shooting under the direction of Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy. The time travel adventure has only been filming for a couple of weeks, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the actor is already entertaining the idea of a sequel and the streaming giant is said to be developing one.

The Adam Project isn’t Ryan Reynolds‘ last movie on the docket at Netflix, as he’s also set to co-write and star in John August’s comedy Upstate, and based on his current trajectory, he seems more than comfortable with the creative freedom being afforded by the platform. Of course, details on a potential sequel to The Adam Project remain unclear at this early stage, but Levy’s upcoming pic had been floating around Hollywood for over a decade before the gin magnate and soccer team owner finally dragged it out of development hell, and there’s every chance that the high concept pitch lends itself perfectly to launching a multi-film time traveling franchise.