Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants To Make An Animated Deadpool Movie

Marvel’s acquisition of the X-Men may have halted Fox’s plans to expand the Deadpool franchise with X-Force, but the Disney era of the Merc with the Mouth promises to open the door to various other potential projects instead. It seems likely that Ryan Reynolds is pitching a bunch of different ideas to Kevin Feige and company behind the scenes and the latest one we’ve heard could be the next Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who previously told us about Reynolds’ secret role in Hobbs & Shaw and that a She-Hulk show is in the works for Disney Plus – the Canadian star is pushing for an animated Deadpool movie. Apparently, he wants to do something that he’s hoping could be the antihero’s equivalent of the aforementioned hit Sony film. This would be separate from DP’s MCU adventures and very much its own thing, but Reynolds would still star in it, from what we understand.

A couple of years ago, FX was plowing full steam ahead on a Deadpool animated TV series, which had Atlanta’s Donald Glover on board and overseeing things. Late in the day, though, the series was cancelled due to creative differences. Reynolds is clearly still fond of the idea of doing Wade Wilson in animation, though, and why wouldn’t he be? Spider-Verse proved how animated superhero flicks could achieve just as much widespread acclaim as live-action ones.

As for whether this will actually happen or not, we don’t know. All we can confirm for the moment is that it’s something that the actor is hoping to get off the ground. It seems likely that he’ll get his wish, too, as Marvel Studios is already venturing into animation in the form of next year’s What If…? TV series and if that does well on Disney Plus, then they may look into investing in animated films as well.

Tell us, though, would you like to see a Deadpool movie in the style of Into the Spider-Verse? Sound off below and let us know.