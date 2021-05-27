Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants To Cameo In Next SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

At one point last year, Ryan Reynolds had no less than thirteen movies in various stages of development. By this point, many of those projects have completed shooting while a couple seem to have fallen by the wayside, but he’s still a super busy guy with all of his various film-related commitments. And that’s without even mentioning his impressive business empire.

Sticking with the movies, though, and coming up we’ve got buddy sequel The Hitman’s Bodyguard, video game-inspired action/comedy Free Guy, Netflix’s flashy blockbuster Red Notice and time travel adventure The Adam Project. And then there’s the fact that AppleTV+ recently brought on Octavia Spencer to co-star alongside Reynolds and Will Ferrell in festive musical Spirited, while the actor will also team up with John Krasinski on Imaginary Friends.

There’s a lot more where those came from as well, but that hasn’t stopped tipster Daniel Richtman from now putting forth yet another new project for the star, claiming that he’s interested in making a cameo in the next SpongeBob SquarePants movie, similar to what we saw from Keanu Reeves in the last one.

Unfortunately, that’s where the insider’s info ends and we can only speculate on what Reynolds might have in mind. That being said, he’d certainly be able to pull off a Keanu-esque cameo of some sort in the franchise’s next outing and it’d definitely be a lot of fun to see him show up. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see if anything comes of this.

But tell us, would you like to see Ryan Reynolds show up in a SpongeBob SquarePants movie? And if so, what kind of cameo do you envision for him? Let us know down below.