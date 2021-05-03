Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Meet Sam And Bucky In MCU

The buddy formula has been a staple of film and television for almost 40 years, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has surely established Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as the franchise’s premiere double act, no offense intended to Tony Stark and Rhodey, Thor and Loki or Rocket and Groot.

We’ve seen a mismatched duo forced to work together and put aside their differences before ultimately forming a grudging respect that turns into friendship on innumerable occasions in the past, but for some reason the formula never gets old if it’s handled right. The single most important aspect is typically the chemistry generated between the stars, and it would be safe to say Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have it in spades.

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Bruce Campbell was being lined up for a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before he basically confirmed it himself – that Sam and Bucky could be getting a third wheel. According to our intel, Ryan Reynolds is a big fan of the recently-concluded Disney Plus series, and wants to see Deadpool cross paths with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s central pairing.

There’s no further word on specifics as to the what, when, where, why and how, but you can bet as soon as Deadpool becomes integrated into the MCU we’ll be seeing the Merc with a Mouth all over the place, based on both Reynolds’ A-list status and the popularity of the character, without even mentioning that he’s hardly bound to the rules and regulations of the mythology as a fully self-aware and irreverent presence.