Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing New R-Rated Comedies

It took a while for Ryan Reynolds to reach the summit of the Hollywood A-list, but over the last few years, he’s only continued to solidify his position. The multi-billion dollar success and enthusiastic reception that greeted Fox’s two Deadpool movies definitely helped, but his expanding business portfolio of outside interests and witty social media presence has seen his star shine brighter than ever in recent times.

Of course, he’s also one of the busiest actors in the business, with anywhere up to a dozen projects in various stages of development, the majority of which see him firmly within his wheelhouse in quip-happy action thriller territory. Including the upcoming releases of buddy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, video game-inspired blockbuster Free Guy and Netflix’s globetrotting heist thriller Red Notice, you’d have to go back six years and thirteen movies to find the last time the 44 year-old played a character that wasn’t simply an extension of his own established screen persona in biographical drama Woman in Gold.

Going further back, he hasn’t appeared in a straightforward R-rated comedy since The Change-Up a decade ago, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the actor was joining the Fast & Furious franchise long before his cameo in Hobbs & Shaw was announced – that that could be about to change.

According to our intel, Ryan Reynolds wants to do more comedy, and is developing a few R-rated projects to star in. Obviously, he’s already got more than enough on his plate to keep him occupied for the foreseeable future, and there’s still a high probability that everything he’s attached to isn’t going to end up happening, at least with him in the lead role, but it’s always worth mixing things up genre-wise to avoid going stale and we’re told that he’s hoping to do a couple more R-rated comedies.