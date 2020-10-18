Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Trying To Find Another Video Game Movie To Star In

Video game movies are in the midst of a renaissance after spending decades being labeled as cursed, with five of the six highest-grossing adaptations ever made being released since the summer of 2016. However, there’s still a school of thought that believes the best efforts in the genre aren’t even based on games at all, with the likes of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the insane Crank series and Wreck-It Ralph being cited as examples.

Ryan Reynolds is looking to balance the best of both worlds, following up his voice performance in Detective Pikachu with the lead role in Free Guy. The Pokemon blockbuster is currently the best-reviewed video game movie ever as well as the second biggest earner, while his December release takes place in an open world RPG and looks to embrace the familiar tropes of the setting while also appealing to a much wider audiences.

It seems as if the actor is happy to stick with the genre, too, as according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us Reynolds was joining the Fast and Furious franchise months before his cameo in Hobbs & Shaw was confirmed – the Deadpool star isn’t done yet and is actively seeking another video game movie to headline. Although further details aren’t available, a Quake adaptation is apparently one of just many possibilities that he’s looking at.

The first person shooter series has been existed in various forms since 1996, with the first installment finding players trapped in a variety of mazes while also having to battle against monsters. Given Ryan Reynolds‘ hectic schedule where free time is at a premium, there’s every chance this one might not make it past the idea stage, especially when Quake doesn’t have the same kind of cultural cache that it once did in the gaming industry. But in any case, we’re told that the actor would definitely like to bring another video game franchise to the big screen and with any luck, he’ll be able to find time to do so.