Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants More Involvement In Deadpool 3’s Script

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for being a highly collaborative environment, but Kevin Feige has always been the main creative driving force behind the scenes, and the actors themselves aren’t particularly involved in the development of the movies they appear in. In fact, Paul Rudd is the only star to have been given a writing credit in the franchise to date, and even then he was just one of four scribes on Ant-Man and five on the sequel.

That might lead to some issues on Deadpool 3, seeing as Ryan Reynolds was personally responsible for dragging the first film out of a dozen years stuck in development hell. The 44 year-old also produced and co-wrote the two Fox blockbusters as well as playing the lead role, and you’d imagine that he wouldn’t want to give up those responsibilities when it comes to the third installment.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us that a sequel to The Lion King was in the works months before it was officially announced – that while Reynolds is pushing for the same sort of input he had on the first two movies, Marvel would prefer if the script went through their usual process of being tackled by their in-house staff.

The studio’s writers’ room has led to the likes of Eric Pearson, Erik Sommers, Joe Robert Cole, Craig Kyle, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely and Nicole Perlman all contributing to multiple MCU projects, while regular Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick claimed last year that they were still waiting on Feige’s word to start working on the threequel’s script. Reynolds would surely be keen on retaining the duo’s services for the project, and also wants to be heavily involved in the writing of Deadpool 3 himself, but it sounds very much like the aforementioned super producer has the final say on these things and the star might have to end up taking a bit of a backseat as a result.