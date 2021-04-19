Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Asking Marvel For Scenes With Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Evans

Very few comic book adaptations in recent history have been the subject of such intense speculation as Deadpool 3, which is largely due to the number of variables that surround the Merc with a Mouth’s in-development Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Kevin Feige more than likely wouldn’t even have considered the prospect of his franchise tackling an R-rated project, but plans tend to change when a multi-billion dollar property with continued earning potential and a major A-list star in the lead role falls into your lap. The company’s Chief Creative Officer has been firm in making it clear that Deadpool 3 is an outlier and won’t lead to a slew of foul-mouthed MCU efforts, but striking the right tonal balance is still key when dropping an established name played by a famous actor into a meticulously crafted mythology that’s never dealt with profanity or self-awareness before.

So far, all we know for sure about Deadpool 3 is that the Molyneux sisters are writing the script and it won’t shoot until next year at the earliest, but nothing else has been confirmed. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Ryan Reynolds is asking that Feige give him scenes opposite Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in the MCU. Be it in Deadpool 3 or another film.

Of course, both stars very recently departed the franchise after a decade, and it doesn’t sound as though they’re in any rush to return. Is Kevin Feige, one of the most powerful figures in the industry, going to acquiesce to the demands of one of his contracted talents for the first time ever to shell out what would realistically be tens of millions of dollars to entice Downey Jr. and Evans back for an immediate interaction with Deadpool? Probably not, but with both actors having been rumored for an MCU return at some point, it’s certainly possible that it could happen in the future.