Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Standalone Deadpool Movies Set On Different Earths

The future of Deadpool remains up in the air. Two years on from the smash-hit sequel Deadpool 2, the Disney/Fox merger has put the brakes on the franchise as Marvel Studios figure out what to do with Ryan Reynold’s fourth-wall bustin’ antihero. We have assurances that Deadpool 3 is going to happen at some point, but the precise form it will take is still unknown.

Now our sources are telling us that Reynolds is angling for the character to have total freedom to move within the MCU multiverse. The existence of multiple realities and timelines was introduced in Avengers: Endgame and further hinted at in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, judging by its title alone, the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will crack these many realities wide open. This presents a big opportunity for Reynolds and Deadpool, as he could be allowed to tell crazy and OTT stories in these universes that he wouldn’t be able to do in the main MCU.

So where could he go? Well, we know that the Disney+ Loki series is set to take place in an alternate timeline, and the What If… animated series should provide several playgrounds for Deadpool. But beyond that, possiblities are Deadpool taking a trip to Sony’s Venomverse or potentially even a last gasp goodbye to Fox’s X-Universe.

All this makes sense, as it appears that the main sticking point with Deadpool 3 is Disney and Marvel Studios trying to square the circle of an incredibly violent, foul-mouthed hero popping up in their strictly PG-13 cinematic universe. Giving Reynolds and his writing team liberty to spread their wings and tell whatever stories they like sounds like a smart move to preserve what everyone loves about the character.

Let’s hope we get some more concrete information about Deadpool 3 very soon, as it’s frustrating having to rely on rumor and gossip for what’s going on behind-the-scenes.