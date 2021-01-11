Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds To Confirmation Of Deadpool 3 Rating

Ryan Reynolds has responded to Kevin Feige’s confirmation that Deadpool 3 will sport an R-rating. The question of whether the first DP movie produced by Marvel Studios will stick with Fox’s mature tone has generated much speculation over the past couple of years since the Disney takeover. The guessing game ended this week, though, with the Marvel Studios president making clear that the threequel will be just as adult-oriented as the last two.

Now, Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, has reacted to the news on social media in the way that only he can. The Canadian star retweeted IGN’s report on the story and added: “Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2.”

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

Reynolds’ tweet is as brilliantly in character as ever, suggesting that the only way he got Feige to agree to an R-rating was by tricking him into watching the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films. And it’s funny he should make that reference right now, given that Maguire is rumored to be featuring in the MCU himself soon, in this December’s Spider-Man 3.

Feige has also confirmed that Reynolds is currently busy overseeing the development of a script for the flick. Things are still in the early stages, though, as Deadpool 3 definitely won’t go before cameras this year. That’s partly because the Canadian actor is such an incredibly busy guy, with several big projects on the way including Netflix’s Red Notice, sci-fi comedy-adventure The Adam Project and more.

That’s the downside, but when it does eventually get going, we know that it’ll be the DP3 that fans want to happen, with Reynolds in a position of creative control and Marvel not tinkering with it to make the antihero more family-friendly. At the same time, however, it will take place firmly in the MCU, as Feige has described Deadpool as “a very different character” for the franchise.