Tobey Maguire Spotted At Costume Fitting Amid Spider-Man 3 Return Rumors

Tobey Maguire isn’t in the limelight much nowadays, as aside from a voice role in The Boss Baby, his last major Hollywood gig was 2013’s The Great Gatsby, but all eyes are on the 45-year-old actor again lately following widespread reports and rumors that he’s set to return as Peter Parker for Marvel/Sony’s Spider-Man 3. We’re still waiting on an official confirmation of this, but some new snaps of the actor could add to the evidence.

Just Jared has acquired photos taken of Maguire in North Hollywood this Wednesday and they capture the star in a parking lot in casual gear. Apparently, he was spotted going for a costume fitting at Wardrobe Workroom. This could be for another project, sure, but it’s got folks thinking that he might’ve been there getting fitted for a Spider-Man suit.

Tobey Maguire was spotted arriving at a costume shop this morning amid the rumors of him joining the #SpiderMan3 cast – see the new photos! https://t.co/RLpNB4dH1z — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 9, 2020

Spider-Man 3 is in production now and exciting new casting announcements are dropping pretty frequently. On top of Jamie Foxx coming back as Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch stopping by as Doctor Strange, this week we learned that Alfred Molina is returning as Doctor Octopus. With villains from both Sam Raimi’s trilogy and the Amazing Spider-Man films featuring, it stands to reason that both Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing, too.

The best part about the stars potentially returning to the franchise is that we might finally get a fulfilling ending for their character arcs after 2007’s Spider-Man 3 left things open-ended with Peter and Mary Jane and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn’t give Garfield’s Parker any sort of resolution at all. With Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone rumored to be involved as well, the chances are high that we could be on the verge of having some closure for both versions of the wall-crawler.

But first we need to know for certain that Maguire and Garfield are back and with any luck, the news will arrive sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to arrive next December.