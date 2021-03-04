Ryan Reynolds Shares More New Photos From His Netflix Time Travel Movie

Time travel movies are never going to go out of fashion, and while it’s a mistake in most situations to think about the logic too much in case everything falls apart at the seams, the subgenre can typically be relied on to wring at least some entertainment value and exciting action scenes from the central conceit.

Netflix will be hoping that The Adam Project comfortably settles in the upper echelons of cinema’s time traveling adventures when it eventually arrives on the platform, given the talent involved. Ryan Reynolds stars as the older version of the title character and also produces, with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy calling the shots.

The premise follows a young kid, played by newcomer and evident Deadpool fan Walker Scobell, who stumbles upon an injured pilot that turns out to be himself from the future. The two Adams then team up to solve the mysterious conspiracy surrounding their father’s disappearance, presumably bickering and ultimately bonding along the way.

Reynolds jumped straight into The Adam Project almost immediately after wrapping Netflix’s globetrotting blockbuster Red Notice, and he’s now shared a handful of new photos from the production, which you can check out below.

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Photos From His Netflix Time Travel Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Shooting officially wrapped yesterday, so there’s every chance that The Adam Project could be on our screens before the end of the year, completing a trifecta of big Ryan Reynolds movies alongside Red Notice and the delayed Free Guy. Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener round out the supporting cast, which is quite the impressive ensemble, and expectations are high for the next chapter of Ryan Reynolds‘ increasingly fruitful partnership with the world’s most popular streaming service.