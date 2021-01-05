Watch: Ryan Reynolds Introduces His Co-Star For New Netflix Movie

Ryan Reynolds must have had a great time working with Netflix on 6 Underground, because he’s shooting two big budget movies back to back for the streaming service, although the $27 million paycheck he picked up for headlining Michael Bay’s action blockbuster would have surely helped.

After filming was delayed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds finally returned to work on Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in September, and just a week after the $150 million globetrotting heist thriller wrapped, he was on the set of The Adam Project, which reunites him with Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

The project has been floating around Hollywood for so long that Tom Cruise was once attached to star back in 2007, but following a decade in development hell, the story is finally coming to the big screen with the Deadpool star steering the ship. Reynolds recently took to social media and introduced the young actor who plays the 12 year-old version of the time traveling title character, and he looks shocked at just how well Walker Scobell knows one of the Merc with a Mouth’s signature foul-mouthed monologues, as you can see below.

Introducing Walker Scobell. This innocent young boy plays 12 year old me in our upcoming @Netflix film. Because he takes his job seriously, the role required significant research. No matter what, he’s WAY too young to know this monologue by heart. #Precious pic.twitter.com/KUszXS2GYf — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2021

The plot follows 12 year-old Adam, who’s mourning the death of his father when he stumbles upon an injured pilot, who turns out to be himself from the future. From there, the duo team up and get drawn into a conspiracy that threatens the fate of the entire world, which is all tied to their dad, played by Mark Ruffalo. Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana are also on board, and that level of talent alone guarantees that The Adam Project will be a huge hit for Netflix when it arrives next year.