Mark Ruffalo To Play Ryan Reynolds’ Father In New Netflix Movie

Ryan Reynolds may have only wrapped shooting on Netflix‘s blockbuster Red Notice a couple of weeks ago, but with a dozen movies still on his schedule and Deadpool 3 having finally hired writers so that the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut can start gathering momentum, he doesn’t exactly have time to slow down.

The 44 year-old is already hard at work on the streaming giant’s upcoming time travel flick, which appears to have settled on the title The Adam Project, a moniker that’s close to what it was called when it was being shopped around Hollywood over a decade ago, at which point, Our Name is Adam had Tom Cruise attached to star. The plot focuses on a 13 year-old kid grieving the loss of his father who discovers an injured pilot that turns out to be an alternate version of himself from the future, and they team up to thwart a conspiracy and save the world.

The Adam Project has already been gathering up a solid supporting cast after recruiting Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana in recent weeks, and now Mark Ruffalo has boarded the ensemble to play the father of Reynolds’ character. Of course, the MCU’s Bruce Banner is only nine years older than the leading man, but it’s a time travel movie, so those kind of things don’t really matter.

Free Guy director Shawn Levy is at the helm of The Adam Project, having struck up quite the working relationship with Reynolds when they collaborated on the indefinitely delayed video game-inspired action comedy. And now that the core cast has come together, we should be hearing plenty more from the set of Netflix‘s next big family film in the not too distant future.