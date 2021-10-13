Ryan Reynolds Toes The Line In Hugh Jackman Birthday Tribute

The long-running ‘feud’ between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is always entertaining. The two actors are close friends but realized that people love watching them lock horns and have harnessed that for various good causes. Over the years, we’ve seen them poking fun at each other’s new movies, throwing jibes about the Sexiest Man Alive award, and just generally being present with a cutting comment on their respective social media accounts whenever a new post goes up.

Their most recent interaction was in Reynolds’ Free Guy, in which a player wearing a Jackman avatar is unceremoniously blown away in an alley by Molotovgirl. But it was Hugh Jackman’s 53rd birthday yesterday, and Reynolds sent him a message that really speaks from the soul. Check it out:

The song is from Jackman’s hit movie The Greatest Showman and those stylin’ socks are available for about $20 from Red Bubble. So, if you want Jackman’s adorable face keeping your toes warm as the winter months draw in, now’s the chance.

Sadly, it now seems unlikely that Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine will ever meet again on screen. The two did battle it out in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, though the less said about that awful take on Deadpool, the better.

Then again, despite the fact that I think Hugh Jackman isn’t going to ever strap on the claws after Logan, Wade Wilson will make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3 in 2023. Perhaps there’s room for a cameo for Jackman in that?

Whatever the case, their ‘feud’ always puts a smile on our faces and doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.