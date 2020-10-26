Ryan Reynolds Says Voting Is One Of The Most Exciting Things He’s Done

Ryan Reynolds has had a very busy year. On top of reportedly being eyed to star in two live-action Disney remakes (Tarzan and Atlantis: The Lost Empire), the 44-year-old also has at least ten movies currently in the works. As if that isn’t enough, he’s been busy with numerous business ventures, too, ranging from his successful gin company to a potential purchase of a soccer team. Suffice it to say, the man doesn’t like to sit still for very long.

Regardless of everything else he has going on in 2020, though, one of the things that’s been especially thrilling for the A-lister is something that many Americans take for granted. In fact, according to him, voting in the pivotal presidential race is one of the most exciting things he’s ever done in his life. In his own words, here’s what Reynolds shared about it on Twitter:

“Yesterday I voted for the first time in an American Presidential election. I shit you not, it was among the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I’m optimistic about the future. I’m excited to be a part of this process.

@WhenWeAllVote”

This is the Canadian performer’s first time casting his ballot in the United States, which is a big step for anyone who came to the country from somewhere else. The beloved Deadpool frontman has been actively encouraging his fans to vote for a while now and is showing his Twitter followers that he’s not all talk.

Though we don’t know for sure which candidate he selected for president, we can infer from he and his wife’s past stances on climate change and race relations that they both most likely pulled the lever for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Either way, it’s nice to see him exercising his constitutional right for the first time in America.

And as for when you can catch him next on the big screen, Ryan Reynolds has two movies set to hit theaters before 2020 comes to an end, with The Croods: A New Age arriving on November 25th and Free Guy landing on December 11th.