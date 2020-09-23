Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed For 2 Disney Live-Action Remakes

There may be people on this earth who don’t love Ryan Reynolds, but the executives at Disney are certainly not among them. According to our sources – the same ones who told us live-action remakes of Bambi and Robin Hood were in the works long before they were announced – those in charge are reportedly looking at the 43-year-old actor for big roles in two of their upcoming projects.

The House of Mouse reportedly wants the lovable star to portray Commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke in their planned reimagining of the 2001 animated film Atlantis: The Lost Empire. And on top of that, he’s also on their shortlist to play the eponymous jungle man in the relaunch of the 1999 Academy Award-winning movie Tarzan.

This, of course, comes in addition to returning as Deadpool across the studio’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. They certainly want to keep the charming leading man very busy, it seems, and while it’s unclear if he’ll end up in both of the aforementioned Disney live-action movies, we imagine there’s a good chance that we’ll be seeing him in at least one of them.

Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos Of His COVID-19 Test On Set Of Netflix Movie

Of course, Tarzan could still go to Chris Pratt, who’s said to be on the shortlist, too. The same goes for Atlantis, as the Mouse House is no doubt eyeing multiple actors for the role. Still, it’d be exciting to see Reynolds headline all of these projects at once. It’d no doubt make him the busiest star in Hollywood – if he isn’t already – and would almost certainly make him the most profitable.

Now it’s time for you to chime in, though. Tell us, do you think it’s a good idea for Disney to cast the Deadpool actor in so many of their features, or do you think it’s too much? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think. And while you’re at it, be sure to keep an eye out for Ryan Reynolds. At this rate, he could literally be anywhere.