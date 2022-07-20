One Star Wars fan has worked up the courage to commit the greatest heresy imaginable by saying that Ahsoka Tano should’ve been killed at the end of The Clone Wars.

Snips has become an integral part of the Skywalker Saga over the past few years, not just for her charisma, but for contributing to a number of crucial storylines like the final season of The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian. Even now, the rogue Jedi is getting her own spinoff show on Disney Plus, with Rosario Dawson set to portray her again.

But what if Ahsoka’s story came to an end with The Clone Wars? While that would admittedly break continuity with Rebels — which takes place later in the story but came out earlier than the final season of Dave Filoni’s popular animated show — it could have led to a much more emotional and potent ending for the series.

At least that’s according to the extremely unpopular opinion of a fan over at the official Star Wars subreddit, and you can already guess what the rest of the fandom has had to say to it in response.

The Ahsoka we see after she leaves the Jedi Order is a much more interesting character, and it would’ve been a damn shame if Dave Filoni killed her off and stripped the fandom of some of the greatest Ahsoka moments that were yet to come, namely her second confrontation with Maul, her duel with Darth Vader, and even meeting Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett.

From a certain point of view, Ahsoka did die when Order 66 took place. The character we see in Rebels and subsequently The Mandalorian is a little rougher around the edges. Not that we’re complaining, mind you.

Despite all the controversial creative decisions that Disney has taken over the past decade, Ahsoka remains a beacon of light that attracts unanimous acclaim wherever she shows up. Let’s hope the consensus remains that way and the Mouse House doesn’t milk this character into a tedious shell of its former self.