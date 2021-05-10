Sam Wilson’s Captain America Rumored For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In just two months, cameras will begin rolling on Ryan Coogler’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in what’s going to be a massively bittersweet and emotional experience for the cast and crew. After all, the pressure is on to tell a worthy story that continues expanding the mythology while still paying tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, which is a tough task for all involved.

So far, the only new addition to the cast that’s been officially confirmed is Narcos: Mexico‘s Tenoch Huerta as a mysterious villain, but there are no doubt going to be some MCU cameos, even if the first installment wasn’t too reliant on parachuting in many familiar faces. In fact, a new report claims that Sam Wilson’s Captain America will be dropping by, and while further details aren’t made available, it at least makes sense from a narrative perspective.

Sam Wilson's Captain America Gets His Own Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After all, the Wakandans were responsible for Sam’s shiny superhero suit that he wore when he announced himself to the world as Captain America, while Ayo and the Dora Milaje turned up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to hand John Walker his ass on a star-spangled platter.

Then there are the well-established connections that both Sam and Wakanda have to Bucky Barnes, with the White Wolf boasting a long history with the African nation and its monarchy, so the dots wouldn’t require a great deal of joining. Of course, we still don’t have any concrete information regarding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the title itself was only confirmed last week, so we could be waiting a while to hear where the plot is headed and if the MCU’s new Captain America will be involved or not.