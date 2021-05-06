Samuel L. Jackson Has 2 Movies Dominating Netflix Today

From his many collaborations with Quentin Tarantino to his Marvel films, Samuel L. Jackson has been in more hit movies than virtually any other actor working today. Nevertheless, it’s two of the Hollywood icon’s more middling efforts that are dominating Netflix at the moment, as both 2010’s action-comedy The Other Guys and 2016’s adventure flick The Legend of Tarzan are ranking high on the streamer’s Top 20 most-watched worldwide chart, according to FlixPatrol.

These films didn’t make a huge impact on the world when they first hit theaters, but they’re turning out to be the perfect thing to stick on from the comfort of your own home. Interestingly, the presence of Jackson is likely just a nice bonus as his supporting role in both movies means that he likely isn’t the reason these titles are currently proving so popular on Netflix.

The Other Guys is one of director Adam McKay’s many collaborations with Will Ferrell. The Ron Burgundy star features alongside Mark Wahlberg as two NYPD detectives who unexpectedly become the force’s only hope after the department’s best officers – Jackson and Dwayne Johnson – are killed on the job. It might not be remembered among Ferrell’s more famous comedies, but The Other Guys is a decent flick nonetheless.

The Legend Of Tarzan Gallery 1 of 33

Click to skip































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The same can’t be said for The Legend of Tarzan, though. From Harry Potter‘s David Yates, it stars Alexander Skarsgard as the titular jungle man and Margot Robbie as his wife Jane. Jackson plays real-life adventurer George Washington Williams, who becomes an ally to Tarzan as he battles Christoph Waltz’s villain. Despite all the talent involved, Tarzan fails to swing, but clearly Netflix users are enjoying giving it a watch all the same.

Samuel L. Jackson is currently shooting Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion TV series, which is hitting Disney Plus next year.