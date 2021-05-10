Samuel L. Jackson Reportedly Returning For Another MCU Movie

A lot of industry insiders and analysts balked at the news that Samuel L. Jackson had signed an unprecedented nine-picture contract with Marvel Studios to appear all across the length and breadth of the franchise as Nick Fury, especially when the superhero series was only one movie old and his involvement in Iron Man consisted solely of a fan-baiting cameo after the credits.

However, after the animated What If…? arrives this summer, when shooting kicks off on Disney Plus limited series Secret Invasion at the end of the year, it’ll see the prolific actor donning the eye patch for a thirteenth time, and that’s provided he doesn’t factor into the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home or The Marvels before then either, which is still a distinct possibility after he played substantial supporting roles in the previous installments of each.

Jackson’s outings have ranged in screentime from taking second billing behind Brie Larson in Captain Marvel to showing up for a few brief seconds during Avengers: Endgame, but Far From Home‘s second stinger appeared to hint he’ll have a much bigger recurring presence throughout Phase Four now that he’s positioned himself in outer space, and will lead his own TV series for good measure.

Familiar Faces Return Alongside Samuel L. Jackson In Nick Fury Fan Posters 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was confirmed – that the 72 year-old legend will be dropping by Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4 to deliver one of his trademark exposition dumps.

Nick Fury wasn’t in Civil War, but he did show up at the end of The First Avenger and factor heavily into The Winter Soldier, so with Sam Wilson now established as the MCU’s new Captain America, Nick Fury will inevitably be interested in seeing if the former Falcon has got what it takes to succeed Steve Rogers.