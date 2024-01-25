‘Sandy Cheeks’ movie release window, cast, plot, and more

We’ve had SpongeBob movies, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and even a Paw Patrol movie, but I know what you’re asking: when oh when are we getting a Sandy Cheeks movie? Well, say no more, because it’s on its way, and here’s everything we know.

Recommended Videos

Supposedly the film won’t see a theatrical release like its predecessors and will land directly on Netflix. This will be the fourth SpongeBob SquarePants movie and the full title is rumored to be Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks movie. I don’t know about you, but I’m already sold.

All jokes aside, SpongeBob has always been a favorite of 90s kids but right now the SBU (SpongeBob Universe) has never been in a better place. It’s expanding exponentially with new seasons of the show, more movies, and (despite being against the wishes of the show’s late creator) multiple spin-off series.

We had Kamp Koral, a prequel show following much younger versions of the characters; then we got The Patrick Star Show, neither of these spin-offs is particularly well-liked. This hasn’t stopped Nickelodeon from beginning another project and it seems the studio is determined to systematically work through all the side characters, either giving them their own show or movie. I can’t wait for the Squidward one.

When could the Sandy Cheeks movie be released?

Image via Nickelodeon

With any luck we could be seeing the movie as early as this year, although there has been no confirmed date for release as of the time of writing this article. That suggests that if it were to be released in 2024, it would likely be the second half of this year.

However, the film was originally set for a February 2023 release window before being delayed due to COVID and other factors. If they were aiming for a release almost a year ago, it makes you wonder if maybe the film could drop on Netflix sooner than we think.

The plot

Image via Nickelodeon

No plot details have been given as of yet, however, based on the title we can assume that Sandy’s home town of Bikini Bottom is under some sort of threat, and this time it won’t be up to SpongBob to save the day, but rather the Texan Squirrel.

The cast

Image via Nickelodeon

Sandy Cheeks will be voiced by Carolyn Lawrence, who has voiced the character since her debut back in 1999. Tom Kenny will also be voicing SpongeBob; in fact, all of the show’s original voice actors are expected to reprise their roles including Bill Fagerbakke, Roger Bumpass, Clancy Brown and Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley and Mary Jo Catlett.

The IMDb page also lists a few recognisable faces such as Wanda Sykes as Sue Nahmee. We’ll also get to meet Sandy’s family with Grey Griffin and Craig Robinson set to play Ma and Pa Cheeks and Johnny Knoxville playing Randy Cheeks.