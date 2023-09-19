How to stream ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

The turtles are out of their sewer home and have made their way to your ‘shell’ phones and computer screens. The reboot of the Turtles series and the seventh theatrical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Mutant Mayhem promises a delightful family experience, and now you can savor it with your loved ones in the comfort of your own home!

Following its theatrical debut on Aug. 2, 2023, the film has grossed $167 million worldwide on a budget of only $70 million. We consider it one of the best Turtles films so far, and so do various critics who called it “a new high for the Turtles on the big screen.” Naturally, the anticipation for the film’s digital release reached a fever pitch, and Paramount responded by pushing the film to a premium video-on-demand just four weeks after its theatrical release.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Beginning on Sept. 1 2023, Mutant Mayhem was made available to buy and rent digitally on popular platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and more, at prices equal to the standard theatrical ticket. The digital release came packed with a treasure trove of over 40 minutes of bonus content. It includes a behind-the-scenes feature with the new young voice cast, a peek into the film’s distinct animation, and even a step-by-step tutorial on how to sketch the Turtles’ fearless leader, Leonardo.

But for those seeking a more budget-friendly option, here’s how to stream Mutant Mayhem online at no cost!

Is Mutant Mayhem streaming online?

Starting Sept. 19 2023, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will join the Paramount Plus library in the United States and Canada. Smartly enough, Paramount strategically timed the film’s streaming release just one day before concluding its 50 percent discount offer for an annual subscription to the ad-supported tier of Paramount Plus.

But no sweat, if you want to watch the film for free, Paramount Plus still offers a 7-day free trial with any of its subscription plans. You simply need to subscribe to Paramount Plus and choose the plan that suits you, or if you’re just there for the free trial, choose the lowest-cost Paramount Plus Essential Monthly plan for just $5.99 per month.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Under the direction of Jeff Rowe, Mutant Mayhem offers a fresh perspective on the tale of four mutant turtle brothers—Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo—as they set out on a quest to win the hearts of New Yorkers after years of exile from the human world. Our young superheroes battle a mysterious criminal organization that commands a dangerous army of mutants. Excitingly, the film has already paved the way for a highly anticipated sequel.

Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount and Nickelodeon, is incredibly upbeat about the future of the Turtles franchise. In a strategic move, he has greenlit a two-season series that will serve as a narrative “bridge” connecting the films. This spinoff series, titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will be an extravagant 2D animated production set within the timeline between the events of ‘Mutant Mayhem’ and the eagerly anticipated sequel.

Fans may see this thrilling addition exclusively on Paramount Plus, making a subscription to the service a must for all TMNT enthusiasts.