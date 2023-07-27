‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ isn’t even here yet, but it’s still getting a sequel and spinoff

This is the type of ninja-centric news we all like to see.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is still a week away, yet that hasn’t stopped the powers that be at Nickelodeon from announcing the franchise’s surrounding spinoffs. An animated reimagining of everyone’s favorite heroes in a half shell, this new adaptation of the iconic comic series has the entire world ready for some serious turtle power.

Not that such news is particularly surprising, we’re talking about the Ninja Turtles here. These little dudes have proved that they’re worth investing in.

Doesn’t this whole thing just look like a ton of fun? Being brought to life by producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and director Jeff Rowe along with all the talented people over at Paramount and Nickelodeon involved, this could be the TMNT movie fans have been waiting for.

There hasn’t been an official Ninja Turtles movie since 2016, so bringing back these quirky mutant crime-fighters couldn’t come at a better time. When asked by Variety about the spiritual reboot, Paramount and Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins had this to say regarding the studio’s positive attitude:

“We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

Theatrically opening on Aug. 2, it’s pretty wild that a sequel has already been announced. Preordained follow ups aren’t necessary uncommon in Hollywood, but on an animated project as big as this one you’d think people would want to see the official outcome first. Especially during an incredible moment of entertainment upheaval.

Throw in the adjacent 2D animated television series, and it’s hard believe we’ve been read in on this much info. Set to “fill in the gaps” between the two respective films, the show will be titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and include the new movie’s original cast.

No matter how you slice this pizza, things are looking up for The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise, and we couldn’t be happier. A story all about growing up, adversity, and family — we all could take a few notes from Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey.