Every 2023 superhero movie, ranked from worst to best

The year 2023 began with a promise to be another great year for superhero movies and their enthusiasts. With an exceptional lineup of caped fighters, masked vigilantes, and superhuman beings, cinemas were primed to be filled with adoring viewers. However, this year’s offerings from the beloved genre have mostly been sub-par. Also, some of the most anticipated superhero movies have unexpectedly performed relatively poorly at the box office. Furthermore, they’ve brought mixed to negative reviews from critics and viewers.

Surprisingly, the daring new adaptations of 2023 have outperformed some long-awaited sequels of popular franchises. Indeed, the year has been a disappointing one for superheroes, as many have failed to blow fans away. Nevertheless, it’s not been all bad. There have been some pretty solid showings from the genre that have won the hearts of audiences.

7. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

An unsatisfactory and underwhelming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania delves deep into the Quantum Realm’s mysteries. The film follows Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne as they explore the realm and face a new formidable enemy, Kang the Conqueror. The third installment of the Ant-Man trilogy has Scott Lang face his fiercest enemy, but still somehow delivers a disappointing and boring story. Despite the Ant-Man film’s reputation for its lighter and more comedic tone, Quantumania fell quite short and has become the worst-reviewed MCU movie ever.

6. The Flash

Another DC Universe franchise with a mildly successful live-action run is The Flash. This new adaptation of The Flash centers around Barry Allen, who discovers his speedster powers and ability to manipulate time. He takes advantage of his newfound powers, but they leave behind terrible consequences culminating in a cataclysmic event. Working alongside allies like Batman and Iris West, Barry races against time to save reality. While The Flash offered a worthwhile story, the visual effects were greatly polarizing. Furthermore, the highly controversial Ezra Miller and their many scandals led to many boycotting the film. The Flash tanked majorly at the box office, barely scraping past its $200 million budget.

5. Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Sequel to the 2019 hit that was filled with humor and heart, Shazam! Fury of the Gods promised to take their audience on another epic adventure within the DC Extended Universe. The story follows Billy Batson and his superpowered siblings as they go against the villainous daughters of Atlas – Hespera and Kalypso. The sisters have stolen the Wizard’s staff and intend to use it for their own ends. The film was filled with many light-hearted moments and good fight sequences, showcasing the charm unique to the Shazam storyline. While some fans believe that the film was better than its prequel, most of the audience did not enjoy it as much.

4. Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle is proof that lesser-known heroes deserve their time in the spotlight. A fresh superhero movie to add to the DC superhero lineup, Blue Beetle focuses on Jaime Reyes, a Mexican-American who acquires an ancient scarab that grants him incredible powers. The film follows Jaime as he becomes the Blue Beetle and tries to navigate through life with his new abilities. The new hero soon comes face to face with an adversary from the scarab’s past. The movie weaves cultural authenticity, family dynamics, and superhero action into a compelling narrative. Despite being one of the lesser-known heroes in the DC Universe, Blue Beetle offers a refreshing addition to the superhero genre that resonates on both personal and heroic levels.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Consistently delivering its signature blend of humor, heart, and cosmic chaos, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was another huge success on the superhero front. The movie reunites the ragtag group of misfits for another epic adventure to save the life of a friend. The film delves deeply into Rocket Raccoon’s past and how he was created. As the team rushes to find a way to save their dying friend, they have to face the source of Rocket’s traumatic past. The movie cements the Guardians’ place as a fan-favorite Marvel entry with its infectious soundtrack, colorful visuals, and the perfect balance of action and emotion. While 2023 has shaken the faith of many fans in the MCU, Guardians Vol. 3 is a worthwhile addition to the greats before it.

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem delivers a healthy dose of nostalgia and modern storytelling that both old and new fans can enjoy. The animated feature is an action-packed film that brings the mutant turtles, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo together again to face a new threat. The brothers, alongside their human allies, fight in a battle against the infamous Shredder and his henchmen. While staying true to the heart of the turtles’ characters, the movie has reignited the fire in the audience. Mutant Mayhem isn’t a perfect movie, but it comes close, especially due to its impressive casting choice of actual teenagers in the roles of the iconic turtles.

1. Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse

The long-awaited Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse delivered on its promise and gave a stellar performance that will continue to be talked about for a long time. Continuing the narrative of the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales as he traverses various dimensions to find the endless possibilities of Spider-people. The movie packs over a couple of dozen punches, with several captivating iterations of Spider-heroes. As a villain that could rupture the fabric of reality grows stronger, Miles has to face adversaries from several realities that are gunning for him. The film seamlessly blends humor, action, and heartfelt moments, all while pushing the boundaries of animation. Into the Spider-Verse seemed like a very tough predecessor to beat, but Across the Spider-Verse did not disappoint at all. It enthralls audiences with its visual spectacle and cements its status as a groundbreaking entry in the Spider-Man legacy. In a year full of subpar superhero movies, Across the Spider-Verse glides to the top spot as the best 2023 offering.