How to watch ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ on streaming: Digital purchase release date, confirmed

It’s a good time to be a Spider-Man fan.

Several dueling franchises are reminding the world of everything there is to love about our favorite Web Heads, and there’s plenty more yet to come. Over the last few years alone we’ve been introduced to several different takes on Miles Morales and Peter Parker, and some of the best iterations are inarguably contained within the SpiderVerse series of films. The franchise launched with dazzling skill in 2018, with Into the SpiderVerse, which quickly snatched up awards and made Spider-Man fans out of the most stubborn holdouts. The film got a follow-up in 2023, in the form of Across the SpiderVerse, and the sequel garnered just as much buzz as its predecessor.

The story will conclude with its third part — Beyond the SpiderVerse — which is expected out next year. In the meantime, viewers have two flicks to choose from, and both of them will soon be available to easily enjoy on digital. Across the SpiderVerse hit theaters just a few months ago, but its streaming debut is right around the corner.

Is Across the SpiderVerse on streaming?

Across the SpiderVerse released to theaters in early June, and less than three months later it’s already eyeing its digital release. The flick will likely take a few months more to arrive on streaming services like Netflix or Disney Plus, but in the meantime, fans can still enjoy the flick via alternate viewing options.

By the time 2023 comes to a close, we suspect Across the SpiderVerse will be more broadly available, but for now, it remains absent from all the major streaming services. Once it does aim for a streaming debut, it will arrive first on Netflix, far from most of its Marvel companions, before making its way to Disney Plus.

Across the SpiderVerse on VOD

Photo via Sony Pictures Animation

Thankfully, the same isn’t true for digital video services. The wait to enjoy Across the SpiderVerse is far shorter via purchase or rent sites like Prime Video or Vudu, which should both get access to the flick soon.

Across the SpiderVerse will celebrate its VOD release on Aug. 8, before arriving on store shelves a month later. The flick will be available to rent or buy from the typical online retailers, along with the major in-person stores, on Sept. 5. Fans looking for a physical copy can snag one at Best Buy, Walmart, or similar stores in about a month, or they can add it to their digital library now at a similar cost — likely right around $20.