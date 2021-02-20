Here’s How Sasha Calle Could Look As The DCEU’s Supergirl

Eight years in, and the DCEU has finally found its Supergirl. This week, The Young and The Restless actress Sasha Calle was cast as Kara Zor-El, with her debut as the iconic heroine due to come in The Flash movie. While we’ve been loving Melissa Benoist’s performance in The CW’s Arrowverse, fans have been hoping to see the Girl of Steel return to the big screen since Man of Steel, so this is a big deal for the franchise.

But how could Calle look in the red and blue? Well, digital artist extraordinaire BossLogic has mocked up a design for Supergirl’s DCEU outfit and, we have to say, she certainly looks the part. Interestingly, BL’s piece seems to have been influenced by her appearance in the Smallville tie-in comics, which likewise attached Kara’s cape to her belt, echoing her classic skirt.

Calle is making history as the first Latina incarnation of the heroine, previously played by Benoist, Helen Slater in the 1984 movie and Laura Vandervoort in the aforementioned Smallville. One thing you can’t fault the DCEU for is its commitment to diversifying DC’s pantheon, with previous instances including Zack Snyder casting the Israeli Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Polynesian Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Aldis Hodge, set to appear in Black Adam, will also be the first African-American incarnation of Hawkman.

Seeing as Supergirl’s blonde locks are such a fixture of the character, some fans may be taken aback by a dark-haired Kara, so as you can imagine, there’ve been a few disgruntled comments on social media. We’ve been down this road plenty of times before, though, and often the critics end up eating their words as the controversially chosen actor turns out to be the perfect choice for the role. And, given the DCEU’s track record with great castings, that’s likely going to be the case with Calle’s Supergirl, too.