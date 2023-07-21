‘Saw X’ plot, release date, and cast

The terrifying 20-year-old serial killer horror film franchise is coming back with its tenth installment. The Saw franchise — having already made over $1 billion at the box office — is ready for a come back with another terrorizing tale this September, just in time for Halloween.

Back in 2021, the Saw writer Josh Stolberg teased Saw X in a tweet captioned “polishing up the next Saw script” while also promising that the upcoming film is “gonna make John Kramer fans very happy.” So, fans of the terminal cancer-stricken serial killer John Kramer can expect quality Jigsaw content as the plot travels back in the Saw timeline for Saw X.

What is the plot of ‘Saw X?’

Photo via Lionsgate

The tenth film in the series will be set between Saw (2004) and its sequel Saw II (2005). So, it is a direct sequel to the first film in the franchise and a prequel to the second. The film’s full synopsis reads:

“Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, a sick and desperate John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

Photo via Lionsgate

The filming for Saw X concluded in Feb. 2023 after shooting for five months. The film was first set for a 27 October Halloween release date to set viewers in the mood for horror. However, it was then moved up to September.

The current release date for Saw X is Sept. 29, 2023, which will create another “Barbenheimer” moment as the film will clash with Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie in theaters. Paramount Pictures recently teased the double feature event in a tweet, giving the event a name: Saw Patrol.

Who is in the cast of ‘Saw X?’

Photo via Lionsgate

The veteran actor Tobin Bell will return to his role as the devious and insane serial killer John Kramer aka Jigsaw in Saw X. Paramount Pictures recently released the first look of Saw X featuring Bell as Kramer. Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules expressed their excitement over having Bell back in Oct. 2022:

“What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin. His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.”

Along with Tobin Bell, Deadline confirmed the return of another Saw veteran Shawnee Smith as her past character Amanda Young, an apprentice of Kramer. The two actors will be joined by Steven Brand, Synnøve Macody Lund, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavio Hinojosa, and Joshua Okamoto in currently undisclosed roles.

Saw X will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who previously directed Saw IV and Saw: The Final Chapter. The film’s screenplay is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger and the music is by Charlie Clouser.

Saw X will be released in theaters on September 29 by Lionsgate.