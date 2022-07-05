Scarlet Witch fulfills a nation’s dreams by removing Jimmy Fallon’s mouth

Scarlet Witch just showed the world her power unleashed. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she went on a multiversal killing spree while attempting to reunite with her lost children. This saw her wreak bloody havoc in an assault on Kamar-Taj, summon monstrous tentacled creatures that rampaged through Manhattan, and gruesomely destroy Earth-838’s Illuminati.

But after using her powers to erase Jimmy Fallon’s mouth? Scarlet Witch may just have inched her way back to the ‘heroes’ column, as you can see below.

This is a fun reference to one of Multiverse of Madness‘s most memorable moments, in which Scarlet Witch defeats the ridiculously powerful Black Bolt by simply erasing his mouth. With nowhere else to go, the force of his voice bounces back into his head and popped open his skull, proving conclusively that we need more Sam Raimi MCU movies as soon as possible.

In the interview itself, Olsen didn’t rule out an MCU comeback. After all, while Wanda appeared to bring that temple down on herself, we didn’t actually see a body. She said later “I should come back”, then jokingly said that she wanted fans to “terrify” Marvel into resurrecting her.

We think that after Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch will be given a rest for a while, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she appeared in future seasons of What If…?

Olsen delivered one of the most satisfying character arcs in the MCU over her seven years, and nobody is likely to forget her rampage anytime soon – and finally shutting Jimmy Fallon up just cements how great she is.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus.