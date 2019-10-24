When we talk about classic vampire movies, 1987’s The Lost Boys is bound to be in most film nuts’ top ten lists (maybe even top five). It beats out the likes of True Blood or Twilight any day as it had everything we love about horror movies: it was cool, it was punk, it had Alex Winter and Corey Feldman in it, not to mention it also starred a young Kiefer Sutherland. But did you know that there was a scene that had to be cut because it was considered too “violent and gross?”

That’s according to Sutherland himself. Apparently, in the scene in question, his character – David – attacks a bald guy on the beach, chomping into his head in a grisly and gory fashion.

“I ate the whole back of his head off and blood just went everywhere,” said the actor. “I had been directed to just smile like a child having cake, and the two images were so frightening and scary.”

The image of anyone (let alone Sutherland) chewing on the back of someone’s head like it was a gateaux is equal parts intriguing and horrifying. He said he was “really, really excited” about the scene, too, but sadly, the film’s director, Joel Schumacher, deleted it and even hardcore fans of The Lost Boys have yet to set their hungry eyes on it.

It’s no surprise that the movie continues to be a hit with horror aficionados, though, especially during this time of year. With its hip soundtrack from the likes of The Doors and INXS (hey, it was the 80s!), it still remains a staple for Halloween. Maybe the studio execs will even let this scene see the light of day now that a Lost Boys TV reboot is in the works. If not, though, we’ll just have to make do with trench coats and messy mullets.