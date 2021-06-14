Sci-Fi Sequel Code 8: Part II Headed Straight To Netflix

Cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell both scored their breakout gigs as part of the Arrowverse on The CW, with the former starring in Arrow for eight seasons as Oliver Queen, while his relative turned up in The Flash as Ronnie Raymond, though he only stuck around for eleven episodes.

The network’s superhero universe proved to be a big boost for their careers, too, with Stephen going on to appear in blockbuster sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, while he’ll return to television in upcoming Starz wrestling drama Heels. And as for Robbie, his Amazon fantasy drama Upload has been renewed for another run, and he’ll be featured later this year in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Aside from all that, the pair also worked together on sci-fi short film Code 8 in 2016, before a crowdfunding campaign helped turn it into a feature. And while it saw a minor theatrical release in December 2019, it found a much larger audience after being added to the Netflix library in April of 2020. Which is why it didn’t come as much of a surprise the other week when it was announced that a sequel is now in the works. Not only that, but Deadline has revealed today that the follow-up is headed straight to the aforementioned streaming platform.

According to the outlet, Netflix is “taking global rights to Canadian Sci-fi movie.” And while there’s no firm release date for when we’ll see it just yet, we know that Code 8: Part II will follow a teenage girl looking to get justice for her brother after he was killed by corrupt cops, leading her to team up with Robbie’s Connor Reed and Stephen’s Garrett Kent as they attempt expose a superpowered cover up.

With things now starting to come together behind the scenes, we should be learning more about the sequel soon.