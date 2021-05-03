Watch: Stephen Amell Drops First Trailer For New Wrestling Show Heels

Stephen Amell has already retired from his career-defining role as the Arrowverse’s Oliver Queen, but it looks like he still fully intends on tackling elaborately choreographed fights while donning a skintight costume. Yes, the beloved actor has been hard at work putting together his Starz series Heels, which is set in the world of professional wrestling, and we now have our first look at it thanks to the trailer up above.

Of course, Amell is a huge fan of the industry, and has even turned up for several appearances for various promotions. As you may know, he wrestled a match for the WWE in 2015, and became pretty friendly with grappler Cody Rhodes, who went on to feature in several episodes of Arrow as Derek Sampson.

As for Heels, well, it was created by Loki showrunner Michael Waldron and co-stars Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig, with the two leading men playing brothers and the series following “a family-owned wrestling promotion” as the siblings and rivals “war over their late father’s legacy.”

Just from this brief look alone, Heels certainly seems promising and Amell appears to be well suited for the role (not that we had any doubts). Of course, it’s still too early to tell if it’ll ultimately go on to enjoy the same levels of success as Arrow did, but we’re optimistic for now and are definitely eager to see more.

Thankfully, it won’t be long before we get to do just that, as Heels will be premiering on Starz later this year, on August 15th. And with this first trailer now out in the wild, expect to get a few more looks at it in the coming months. As always, watch this space.