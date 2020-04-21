New Scooby-Doo Movie Scoob! Will Skip Theaters, Releases Digitally In May

Scooby-Dooby-Doo, where are you? That’s what fans of the beloved mutt have been asking for years now, as it’s been quite a while since Mystery Inc. were last seen in theaters. But now Scooby, Shaggy and the gang are set to return in Scoob!, an animated reboot of the property that’s going to feature characters from other classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons as well.

Originally, it was supposed to be on the big screen next month, with a May 15th release date pegged in. But due to the current pandemic, which has forced most theaters to shut their doors, Warner Bros. has announced that it’ll be skipping cinemas and going straight to digital.

That’s right, on the same day it was going to hit theaters – May 15th – Scoob! will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. According to Deadline, it’ll “be available for a 48-hour rental PVOD period for U.S. $19.99 or [purchase] price of $24.99.”

“While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content,” said Warner Bros. in a statement released earlier today. “We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together.”

Scoob! features a talented cast with several big names, as Zac Efron plays team leader Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried will voice Daphne Blake, Gina Rodriguez is on board as brainbox Velma Dinkley and Will Forte plays eternal hippie Shaggy Rogers. Scooby-Doo veteran Frank Welker, meanwhile, returns as the beloved dog.

As mentioned above, the film will create something of a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe, as Mystery Incorporated will cross paths with characters like Captain Caveman (Tracy Morgan), Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) and Dyno-Mutt (Ken Jeong) in order to stop Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs). There’s a lot for fans of the franchise to enjoy, then, and no doubt tons of people will be checking out Scoob! on digital when it arrives next month, on May 15th.