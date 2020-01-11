One major upcoming MCU movie that has fans especially hyped is the sequel to Doctor Strange, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Master of the Mystic Arts became a fan favorite after his prominent role in Avengers: Infinity War and the sequel was set up as Marvel’s first horror film which would open the universe up to the multiverse and parallel realities with new heroes and villains.

However, the project hit a major roadblock this week when it lost director Scott Derrickson. And while no one has been chosen as his replacement just yet, the well-oiled corporate machine that is Marvel Studios has already begun looking for someone to fill his spot, according to Variety.

As of yet, there’s no word on who’s being eyed, but in the past, we’ve seen various filmmakers part ways with the studio, citing too much interference by Kevin Feige and co. and an unwillingness to let them follow their own personal vision for the story. As such, it’ll certainly be interesting to find out who winds up getting behind the camera here and if the project faces any production delays.

Eva Green Is Doctor Strange's Worst Nightmare In Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From what we know so far, In the Mutliverse of Madness will see Strange joined on his adventures across the multiverse by Scarlet Witch. It’s also expected that we’ll get to reunite with some previously-dead characters and possibly even be introduced to the MCU’s version of Deadpool.

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally hyped up as Marvel’s first horror film, Feige recently backtracked on that by saying it’ll have “scary sequences” rather than having a full-fledged horror storyline. And with Derrickson now out of the director’s chair, we imagine the sequel will have even less frightening elements than before. Whether that’s a good thing or not, we won’t know until we lay eyes on it, but we were certainly excited to see what the Sinister filmmaker would’ve brought to the table