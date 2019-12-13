Deadpool Reportedly Locked In For Phase 4 MCU Debut

We already know that Deadpool will be making his long-awaited MCU debut quite soon, but there’s been some debate over when that will be. Now, however, we can finally put the speculation to rest.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that a new Ace Ventura movie is in the works (which trusted insider Daniel RPK recently corroborated), the Merc with a Mouth is locked in to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As we reported a few days ago, the titular superhero will apparently come across Deadpool when he’s traveling through multiple dimensions. One of his stops will reportedly be in the Fox-verse, where he might encounter several different X-Men. There’s even a chance that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine could make an appearance. That remains unconfirmed though as right now, we’ve been told that only Ryan Reynolds’ character will definitely be there.

That’s where things get a little tricky, though. You see, that universe’s Wade Wilson could then tag along with Doctor Strange back to the MCU, which seems like the most likely option to bring him into the franchise. But there’s also a chance that the movie will incorporate two separate Deadpools. Yes, you read that right. We’ve been told that those in charge are discussing potentially having two different iterations of the superhero (one for each universe – Fox-verse and MCU).

The Fox-verse version would cameo in the film and then never appear again, while the MCU version would show up later on and be the one that ultimately joins the cinematic universe. The implication would then be that Wade has always existed in the MCU, which is a fascinating endeavor in its own right.

From what we understand, all of those details are still being ironed out, but one way or another, it’s pretty much guaranteed that Deadpool will finally be gracing the most popular franchise in film history with his presence in the Phase 4 sequel. And the MCU isn’t going to know what hit it when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lands in theaters on May 7th, 2021.