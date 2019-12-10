When Disney finalized their merger with 20th Century Fox, most assumed that the X-Universe that began life way back with 2000’s X-Men had run its course. Despite hits like Logan and the Deadpool movies, the mainline films such as X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix sputtered at the box office and received mixed reviews. And with Marvel Studios planning to bring mutants into the MCU proper, it seemed safe to conclude that after two decades, this particular take on the property had reached its natural end.

But now it seems that this might not be the case. According to our sources – the same ones who said Wiccan will debut in WandaVision, which we now know to be true, and that Disney is developing a new Dragon Ball movie, which trusted insider Daniel RPK has since corroborated – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will see Strange spend part of the film traversing a newly discovered multiverse and at one point, he’ll visit Fox’s X-Universe, where he’ll encounter Deadpool, giving Ryan Reynolds’ Merc a window into the MCU.

But fans of the X-Universe may be reassured to know that we could get some quick cameos from other Fox characters as well, with our sources saying that while only Deadpool is confirmed to be showing up right now, Marvel would also like to include a few other mutants. And we don’t just mean the characters themselves, as we’re told some of the original actors from Fox’s X-Men movies could return, too. It’s unclear who might be coming back for a cameo – if anyone – but again, the studio would like to nod to the original films by featuring a couple quick appearances.

It’s also unknown if these cameos would ever amount to anything more, but it seems unlikely. Then again, with Marvel Studios willing to expand their storytelling horizons to incorporate a multiverse and alternate histories (in What If…?), it does at least give the writers the potential to explore this further in various media.

In any case, all we can confirm for now is that Deadpool will make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and as soon as we learn if Marvel’s been able to rope in any other mutants for some cameos, we’ll certainly let you know.