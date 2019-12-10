Deadpool’s First MCU Appearance Might Be Bigger Than We Thought

Deadpool is on his way to the MCU. Marvel is keeping its cards close to its chest on the subject, but it’s known that it’s a priority for them to transfer Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth over to their franchise as soon as possible. And while Deadpool 3 is definitely coming, We Got This Covered has previously reported that the anti-hero will drop by for a cameo in a Phase 4 project first, which we were able to confirm will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, it seems that his part in the sequel is going to be bigger than we first realized. And that’s because according to our sources – the same ones who revealed that a Ms. Marvel TV show was in development, and that General Ross will return in She-Hulk, both of which we now know to be true – Wade Wilson won’t just turn up for a post-credits scene, as we initially reported. Though this is still the case, we’re hearing that Reynolds will also show up in the movie itself, too. Apparently, as Strange travels through the multiverse in DS2, he’ll happen upon Fox’s X-Universe, encountering Deadpool in the process. Meaning we’ll get to see the Merc both during the film, and after it in the post-credits scene as well.

It’s unclear how big his role will be, but this would be a neat way of introducing him into the MCU regardless. Fans had long theorized that there could be some cross-dimensional crossover that shifts DP over to the Marvel world and it seems they were onto something. This is just speculation on my part, but presumably, his first appearance in the film will introduce the idea of the Fox-verse being part of the MCU’s multiverse. Then, the post-credits scene might tease Wade hopping over to the MCU permanently.

In any case, the multiversal scope of the sequel is expected to ensure it’s a key entry in Phase 4, with ties to WandaVision, Loki and Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as potentially bringing back dead characters such as Quicksilver. As for its inclusion of Deadpool, that means the Regeneratin’ Degenerate could be back on our screens in just 18 months’ time, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness drops into theaters in May 2021. And how exciting is that?