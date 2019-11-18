Deadpool 3 Said To Be Eyeing 2022 Release, Announcement Coming Soon

Ever since Disney’s historic acquisition of 20th Century Fox earlier this year, comic book fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating the Merc With a Mouth’s bombastic arrival into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disappointingly though, news on the Deadpool 3 front hasn’t exactly been overwhelming or – judging from its stars’ responses – exciting.

Regardless of these qualms, recent reports suggesting that the highly-anticipated threequel is on its way have now been supported by industry insider and freelance journalist Daniel Richtman. The scoopster tweeted an update on the project this weekend, also letting us know that we should expect an official announcement soon.

See for yourself below:

Also still hearing BoP and is great and still hearing Deadpool is likely for 2022 with some announcement coming in the coming months. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 18, 2019

This almost out-of-nowhere heads up comes mere days after the House of Mouse unleashed Disney Plus upon the world, its incredibly popular streaming service which the Deadpool features are not included on. That being said, it’s really nice to see that Disney is finally making some moves on its R-rated property and if you’ll recall, We Got This Covered first told you the threequel was releasing in 2022 several weeks back, so Richtman’s new Tweet seems to confirm our scoop.

And though nothing official has come from the Mouse House’s mouth just yet, we have heard squirmers that prove the Merc has been on CEO Bob Iger’s mind. Earlier this year, for instance, reports from one of Disney’s quarterly earnings calls with investors suggested that Iger wasn’t afraid of producing R-rated content with their new properties, Deadpool included. And Rob Liefeld, who created the vile comic book character, has been incredibly active on social media, reassuring fans that their favorite superhero would be coming back to the big screen again.

Nothing like deadlines to clear your head… let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion. That’s not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is most valuable asset in today’s market. Makes more than X-Men films. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) January 28, 2019

When exactly we may get this much-discussed announcement for Deadpool 3 remains to be seen, but again, we brought you this news several weeks ago as an exclusive scoop and with Richtman now reporting the same thing, confirming our original information, it seems that Disney could be making things official sooner rather than later. As always, watch this space for more.