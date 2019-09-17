Deadpool’s Next Movie Appearance Won’t Be In Deadpool 3

Ever since Disney took over Fox, fans have been wondering when Deadpool will make his debut within the MCU. Though it’s going to take Marvel a while to figure out how to reboot the X-Men, the success of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth means that the studio have an already-established big hitter handed to them on a silver platter. So, we’ve been hoping it’s not too long until we get to see him again. And thankfully, it won’t be.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Endgame re-release post-credits scene would feature the Hulk and that both Moon Knight and Black Knight were coming to the MCU – that the Merc’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut is still a couple of years away, but likely still within the space of Phase 4. And that’s because according to our intel, Deadpool will next be seen in a post-credits scene of one of the Marvel movies coming in 2021. So, that’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Another rumor has pointed to Wade Wilson dropping by as soon as May’s Black Widow, again in a post-credits role, but we’re being told that’s a little too soon to be expecting him in the MCU. However, our info does gel with our previous report that Marvel has big plans for Deadpool across the whole franchise, with him set to cameo in various movies and TV shows. As for his own standalone series, we’ve heard his future movies may alternate between R-rated and PG-13.

Then again, Kevin Feige has promised in the past that he has no intentions to change anything about Reynolds’ depiction of DP that we saw under Fox. Disney bosses have also concurred that there’s room for an irreverent, foul-mouthed character like him in their library. If we had to guess, the perfect film for Wade Wilson to make his MCU debut in would be Love and Thunder. After all, the comedic tone of Taika Waititi’s Thor movies would mesh well with Deadpool‘s antics. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the studio decides.