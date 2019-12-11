Replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is a lot easier said than done. Despite all of the talent possessed by the great young actors who are rumored to be circling the role, it’s hard to imagine that any of them can live up to the lofty precedent set by the legendary 51-year-old.

The studio is well-aware of this, too, which is why they’ve been kicking around the idea of bringing Jackman back. And while it still seems unlikely that it’ll happen, there now appears to be a way in which it could at least be achieved pretty easily. In fact, according to our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was in development back in April, and that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may provide the perfect way to get the Aussie actor to return for at least a quick cameo.

From what we understand, Stephen Strange will be traveling through different universes in the film and at one point, he’ll encounter Fox’s X-Universe. We already know that Deadpool will be there, thus expediting his inclusion into the MCU, but it’s been said that other X-Men might appear as well, which of course could include Wolverine.

Our sources – who also told us an Ace Ventura 3 was happening, which trusted insider Daniel RPK recently backed us up on – say that Marvel is trying to get some of the original actors to reprise their mutant roles, too, and as such, Jackman could potentially show up for a cameo here. If, of course, he agrees to it. And from what we’ve head, it’s certainly something Marvel would be up for.

Then again, we all know how adamant Hugh has been about never returning to the iconic role, so who knows what’ll happen? In any case, all we can tell you for sure right now is that Strange will definitely visit Fox’s X-Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which at least leaves the door open for Jackman to make some sort of appearance, if he so chooses.