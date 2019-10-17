The Walking Dead EP Compares Rick Grimes Movie To Logan

Though many have pointed to a decline in the quality and broad popularity of The Walking Dead, there’s no denying that the property is still one of the most successful in the industry. Sister series Fear the Walking Dead just concluded its fifth season, and there’s a second, untitled, spinoff in the works that’ll purportedly follow children of the generation that’ve been raised in the zombie apocalypse.

The franchise has also spread to every manner of pop culture, from action figure to clothes and everything in-between. The creators are even gearing up for a trio of films that may or may not be a trilogy. Little is known about what the movies will be about, except that the first will star Andrew Lincoln reprising the role of Rick Grimes for the first time since leaving the mainline show and that it’ll be getting a full theatrical release.

Now, Walking Dead producer and content chief, Scott Gimple, has opened up about the inspiration for the first planned pic, specifically pointing to James Mangold’s 2017 comic noir hit, Logan, as a prime source, saying:

I think of Logan a lot. Logan is a movie that, if you grew up on X-Men comics and the cartoons … you got this extra thing out of it … But if you’ve never seen or read an X-Men thing in your life and you just stumbled onto Logan, I think that movie stands on its own. We need [the Rick Grimes] movie to stand on its own.

This is an important note for The Walking Dead franchise as a whole. Rick Grimes, as a character, is now beyond the scope of the original series. That isn’t to say that he’s superior to it, but rather, that his story there is done. Now’s the time to explore new avenues in the world of TWD and Rick is, by far, the best character to do this with.

Audiences have seen him at his best and at his worst. And while it’s hard to agree with everything he did as a leader, it’s also clear that he was doing the absolute best that he could. Given that, viewers will trust him and be willing to tackle new adventure with him. It’s good the creative team behind the production is acting in such a fashion, but fingers crossed that Rick doesn’t impale himself on a tree branch. I don’t think the world could emotionally take that again.