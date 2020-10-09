Scream 4 Star Confirms Their Character Is Dead, Happy Not To Return

Scream 5 is currently in production, and fans are expecting some big twists to come from this relaunch of the meta-horror-comedy franchise. Some are theorizing that one of the leads – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette – could get killed off. But maybe the opposite will happen, and a character believed dead will be revealed to be alive. For example, Matthew Lillard has teased that Stu, one of the original Ghostface killers, might not be gone for good.

Fans latched on this idea, following Lillard sharing his conspiracy theory on social media, so now we’re questioning the deaths of every killer in the series. One that we can rule out as making a comeback, though, is Charlie, as played by Rory Culkin in Scream 4. Culkin was asked if he could return in Scream 5 while speaking with ComicBook.com and the actor played down the chances of that happening, though he admitted that there are ways it could occur.

“I believe I took a blade to the heart. I remember in the [third] Scream, Jamie Kennedy made a cameo, even though he was dead. Like he made a cameo for the future, so there are ways that clever writing could fit, but I wouldn’t campaign for it,” Culkin shared. “I’m pretty happy with my place in the lineage of Scream.”

Epic Scream 5 Fan Poster Teases A Return To Woodsboro 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Culkin is referring to Jamie Kennedy’s cameo as Randy in Scream 3, which was achieved by the characters watching a video that the deceased geek had filmed prior to his murder. It’s interesting that he brings that up as Charlie was the self-described stand-in for Randy in Scream 4, but it doesn’t seem like we should expect a similar cameo from Culkin in the new film. While Lillard may think he’s not done with Stu, it looks like Charlie’s story is properly finished.

Besides, if any Scream 4 character was to reappear, fans would no doubt prefer it to be Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby, whose death is much more ambiguous in the film. Even David Arquette wants to see her return.

Scream 5 is currently shooting in North Carolina and is due to be released in theaters in January 2022.