Matthew Lillard Says He’s Absolutely Ready To Return For Scream 5

Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher may have been fatally electrocuted at the end of the original Scream, but the actor isn’t letting a minor thing like his character’s death dash his hopes of returning for the upcoming sequel Scream 5.

It was previously reported that Neve Campbell is in talks to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the fifth installment, and in a recent interview with TooFab, Lillard enthusiastically revealed that he would be up for joining his former franchise co-star if the opportunity arises.

“Yes, yes, I’m available. There’s nobody that wouldn’t want to come back and reprise a role they got to do when they were a boy and be able to do something different as a man would be exciting. You just don’t get that opportunity often.”

Macher’s demise in the first Scream makes it difficult for Lillard to reprise his role, though not impossible. Horror characters have a knack for making unlikely returns in sequels, but let’s face it, this would be something of a cliche. Perhaps it would be more feasible for Scream 5 to bring Lillard back in another role.

More than 25 years will have elapsed between the original Scream and the latest sequel when it arrives in theaters next year, so the actor’s aged appearance will differentiate him from the character he played back in 1996. Moreover, the movie could even cast him as a relative of Macher’s out to avenge his death, although this idea also has more than a whiff of horror cliche about it.

Of course, Scream 5 rumors have been circulating for almost a decade, but the sequel became more than just a ghost-faced concept early this year when it was announced that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett would direct the film, with series mastermind Kevin Williamson serving as writer and executive producer. It’s expected to arrive in theaters next year, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any developments that happen between now and then, so stay tuned.