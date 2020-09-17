Scream 5 Adds Yet Another New Star, Filming Begins This Month

Scream 5 has added yet another new star to its ranks. Over the past month, Paramount and Spyglass Media Group’s much-anticipated relaunch of the beloved horror franchise has been rounding out its cast with a range of up-and-coming actors and now, French-Arab singer, model and actress Sonia Ammar has become the latest to sign up to appear in the film. As with all the other new castings, though, character details are being kept under wraps.

Variety got the scoop on this one, and with the news of Ammar’s casting came confirmation that production on Scream 5 is due to kick off later this very month. Filming is expected to take place mostly in studio – a precaution against COVID-19 taken by many shoots at the moment – in Wilmington, North Carolina.

This is the first major feature role for the 21-year-old Paris-born Ammar, who’s previously featured in Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s “Promises” music video and performed at Coachella alongside French DJ Petit Biscuit. In terms of Scream newbies, she joins Melissa Barrera, Jenny Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison. Marley Shelton is also reprising Deputy Judy Hicks from Scream 4.

Epic Scream 5 Fan Poster Teases A Return To Woodsboro 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But fans are obviously most excited that Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox are all back, making them the only stars to appear in every installment of the franchise to date. It was touch-and-go there for a while in regards to whether Campbell would be returning as Sidney Prescott, but she finally announced that she was back to face off against Ghostface once more earlier this month. Campbell’s casting also came with the reveal that S5 will take place in Woodsboro, the setting of the first and fourth movies.

As directed by Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream 5 is set to slash into theaters on January 14th, 2022.