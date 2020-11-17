Scream 5 Will Make Wes Craven Proud, Says Original Screenwriter

The idea of doing a Scream movie without Wes Craven might seem like sacrilege to some fans, but it’s happening anyway. Scream 5 is filming right now with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the camera, in place of the late horror master who passed away in 2015. Some might be worrying if the new filmmakers won’t be able to recapture that Craven magic, but apparently we don’t have anything to worry about.

Screenwriter Kevin Williamson – also known as the man behind Dawson’s Creek and The Vampire Diaries – is the original creator of the franchise and worked with Craven on Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4 (he sat out Scream 3). He’s not providing the script for Scream 5, though he is exec producing. During this weekend’s virtual reunion, Williamson admitted that he was worried about continuing without Craven but thinks the incoming fifth film will make the director proud.

“What I love about the new Scream is that it does take a fresh approach,” Williamson said. “It’s this beautiful sort of fresh new movie, but it also has this nostalgic factor that runs through it. That to me was a perfect blend of how to do the next Scream. So that was what I was most excited about. I’m blown away by the directors, and I was really nervous because nobody is Wes Craven. I was really hesitant to even jump on board and be a part of it, and boy am I glad I did because I think it’s going to make Wes proud.”

This echoes similar comments made by Neve Campbell. The actress, who’s returning as Sidney Prescott for the fifth time in the movie, was also initially reluctant to sign on without Craven. However, she was blown away by the Radio Silence directors’ work on Ready or Not and was touched by a letter Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett sent her in which they said they wouldn’t be in the business if it wasn’t for Craven inspiring them.

If anyone is the right pair(s) of hands to trust the Scream franchise in, then it’s these guys. Right now, no plot details are available so we don’t know exactly what this “fresh approach” that Williamson mentions they’ve cooked up is. But if whatever it is is blended with some nostalgia for the original films and the usual mix of scares and comedy that we’ve come to expect then Scream 5 should be another great installment in the series when it hits theaters in January 2022.