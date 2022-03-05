‘Scream 6’ star Melissa Barrera wants to explore Sam’s dark side

This January’s Scream introduced a new final girl for Ghostface to stalk. In the Heights actress, Melissa Barrera took over the reins from Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, who returned in a supporting capacity. Barrera starred as Sam Carpenter, another Woodsboro native who finds herself at the center of the town’s latest spate of serial killings. But what makes Sam different from Sid is her darker nature, something Barrera would love to explore further in Scream 6.

As we discovered, Sam is really the secret lovechild of Billy Loomis, the original Ghostface. In Scream‘s big third act, Sam let out her own inner brutality when she slew her twisted boyfriend Richie. While a triumphant moment for the heroine, it also teased Sam struggling with the darkness she inherited from her father. And that’s definitely something Barrera wants to tackle, as she told ComicBookMovie.com in a new interview:

“Oh my God, that would be amazing. I don’t know, I feel like there’s so much that could happen with Sam,” Barrera said. “Without giving any spoilers, but with how the movie ends and this side of her that she embraces at the end of this movie. I feel like there’s so much to explore with her and it could be a very interesting journey as an actor to explore that duality of the character and her embracing a little bit of the dark side. I don’t know. It’s exciting!”

It’s worth noting that Barrera didn’t outright confirm her return, as no cast members have been officially announced for Scream 6 as yet. However, Courtney Cox wants to return as Gale Weathers and Campbell has revealed that she’s had talks to play Sidney yet again. It would certainly be hard to imagine Scream 6 moving ahead without Barrera or Jenna Ortega’s Tara, Sam’s younger sister.

While we’ve never really suspected that Sid could go to the dark side, Sam’s a much less predictable character as it’s not so hard to imagine her becoming Ghostface. This only adds to the fun of a franchise like Scream, which relies on twists and surprises. With Scream 6 once again coming from Radio Silence directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, shooting this summer, we should get some concrete updates on it over the next few months.