From A Nightmare on Elm Street to The Conjuring, there’s an abundance of horror franchises that have terrified audiences over the years. With reinventions of classic franchises like Halloween (2018) and Scream (2022) achieving more modern success, an internet debate is inviting horror fans to name their pick for best horror franchise of all time.

Over on Twitter, user @RobinsonMarc1 sparked the conversation by insisting that there was, in fact, no debate to be had at all. “Scream is the best horror franchise and it’s not even a debate,” was written in the tweet. The Scream fan immediately sparked an intense discussion, which saw a variety of opinions in the replies.

Scream is the best horror franchise and it's not even a debate. — Marc 😷🦇 (@RobinsonMarc1) March 15, 2022

The response was almost immediate, with many fans jumping to defend their personal favorite franchise. One user insisted that Halloween is still the best franchise, claiming that the 1978 original beats any film in Scream’s franchise.

I still say Halloween’s on top. I think the original alone is better than any Scream film. Still love the franchise tho — YvngX132 (@X132Yvng) March 15, 2022

Another user claimed that A Nightmare on Elm Street is the best, even going as far as to name a few standout films in the illustrious franchise.

Elm Street gives it a run for its money. The original, Dream Warriors, New Nightmare, hell even Dream Master are all top tier films outside of the franchise. — ⚔️💗 Lone Wolfe Media💗⚔️ (@thewolfesden) March 15, 2022

Another immediately had a bone to pick by referring to Friday the 13th as the top dog.

Friday the 13th would like to have a word with you. https://t.co/wfNmQStyBa — Jeff @ Grim Reaper Films LLC (@Grim_Reaper_llc) March 15, 2022

On the other hand, many folks agreed with the original post and joined along with praise for Scream as the best horror franchise.

It’s amazing what a franchise can accomplish when it actually sticks to ONE timeline — Keith (@akooldude25) March 15, 2022

in terms of writing, satire, horror/pop culture references it’s one of the best of the best — Keat_on (@keatN34) March 15, 2022

The popularity of the discussion further shows how significant horror is as a genre, and how many movies within specific franchises continue to intrigue fans to this day. With Halloween Ends hitting theaters this fall and the rumors of another A Nightmare on Elm Street film on the horizon, perhaps one of these franchises will overthrow the seemingly popular opinion that Scream currently holds the blood-soaked crown of horror.